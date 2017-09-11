Leonardo DiCaprio Hits Up Rihanna's Fashion Show After Party

Leonardo DiCaprio has been very busy in New York City this weekend!

The 42-year-old actor first hit up the US Open on Friday (September 8) to watch a few matches.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Then, on Saturday (September 9), he was seen hanging out with a group in the Big Apple for the day.

On Sunday (September 10), Leonardo was seen exiting Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma after party! For years, Rihanna and Leonardo had been linked but it has never been confirmed if they’re just friends or if they were once together.