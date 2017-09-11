Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 10:11 pm

Nicki Minaj Gets Fierce at Oscar De La Renta NYFW Show!

Nicki Minaj Gets Fierce at Oscar De La Renta NYFW Show!

Nicki Minaj is channeling her inner Barbie doll!

The 34-year-old musician stepped out at the Oscar De La Renta fashion show in a bold fur coat on Monday afternoon (September 11) in New York City.

She was joined at the show by Lily Aldridge, Zosia Mamet and Michelle Monaghan as well as Paris and Nicky Hilton!

After the show, Nicki took to her Instagram to share lots of photos from the event.

“#OscarDeLaRenta Barbie in the city…Incredible show. @oscardelarenta thank you,” Nicki captioned her photos.

Nicki also shared a video walking into the show as she got swarmed by photographers! Check it out below…

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Photos: Getty
