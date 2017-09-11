Nicki Minaj Performs 'Rake It Up' Live for First Time at NYFW

Nicki Minaj walks around backstage at the Philipp Plein fashion show in a red and white outfit with matching hair on Saturday (September 9) in New York City.

The 34-year-old rapper hit the stage during the fashion show held during New York Fashion Week to perform for the crowd!

“1st time ever performing this song. 🤸🏿‍♀️ its Certified GOLD in the US thx to you guys. 🚨😜🔥#RakeItUp #NYFW,” Nicki captioned a video of her performing “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti.

“YOOOOOO!!!!! THAT WAS SOOOOOOOOOOOO DOPE!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG THANKU @yogottikom @21savage @RaeSremmurd – y’all my niggz 4 life #NYFW #PLEIN 😜,” she tweeted after the show.