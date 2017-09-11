Patty Jenkins Officially Signs On to Direct 'Wonder Woman 2'

Patty Jenkins will officially direct Wonder Woman 2!

The celebrated director has closed her deal, according to Variety. She will reportedly become the highest-paid female director of all time thanks to her new gig.

Patty helped make Wonder Woman both a critical and commercial success. The film has grossed over $813 million at the worldwide box office and has made more money than any of the other DC Extended Universe films in the U.S.

Gal Gadot has already signed on to reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. We can’t wait to see it!