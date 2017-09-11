Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Vanity Fair's Meghan Markle Cover Story

Priyanka Chopra had something to say about Meghan Markle‘s Vanity Fair cover story, which was released earlier this month and featured so many questions about boyfriend Prince Harry.

If you don’t know, Priyanka and Meghan have been friends for years, and Priyanka wanted to stick up for her pal as more than “just a plus one.”

“I don’t [know] if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying. I mean, she’s an actor, she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more,” Priyanka told ET. “It’s just a little sexist. Look, I’m a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I’m saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It’s nice to be your own identity to.”

If you didn’t know, this isn’t the first time Priyanka has stood by Meghan‘s side!