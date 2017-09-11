Top Stories
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Couple Up at Dennis Basso NYFW Show

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Couple Up at Dennis Basso NYFW Show

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay kicked off New York Fashion Week with fiance Bryan Abasolo!

The super cute couple stepped out at the Dennis Basso fashion show on Monday (September 11) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

They were joined at the event by Kelly Bensimon as well as Harry Hamlin, his wife Lisa Rinna and their 19-year-old daughter Delilah.

After the event, Rachel took to her Instagram to express her excitement about Fashion Week!

“First show of Fashion week for the lovely @dennisbasso. One show down, many more to come with this one,” she wrote, along with some cute selfies.

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on

Photos: Getty
