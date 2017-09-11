Rachel McAdams & Rachel Weisz Bring 'Disobedience' to Toronto

Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz premiered their new film last night!

The pair star in Disobedience and brought the movie to the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

The stars of the film were seen on the red carpet with the cast and crew, including co-star Alessandro Nivola.

The film is about a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish home after the death of her rabbi father and stirs up controversy when she shows an interest in an old childhood friend.

That same day, the two Rachels were seen at the Variety studio to discuss their movie.

FYI: Rachel is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Tiffany jewels.