Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 1:15 pm

Rachel McAdams & Rachel Weisz Bring 'Disobedience' to Toronto

Rachel McAdams & Rachel Weisz Bring 'Disobedience' to Toronto

Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz premiered their new film last night!

The pair star in Disobedience and brought the movie to the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday (September 10) in Toronto, Canada.

The stars of the film were seen on the red carpet with the cast and crew, including co-star Alessandro Nivola.

The film is about a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish home after the death of her rabbi father and stirs up controversy when she shows an interest in an old childhood friend.

That same day, the two Rachels were seen at the Variety studio to discuss their movie.

FYI: Rachel is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Tiffany jewels.
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 01
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 02
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 03
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 04
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 04a
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 05
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 06
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 07
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 08
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 09
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 10
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 11
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 12
rachel weisz rachel mcadams disobedience tiff 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Alessandro Nivola, Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr