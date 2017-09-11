Rob Lowe Shows Off His Buff Biceps at Dinner

Rob Lowe looks super hot as he leaves dinner with friends at celeb hot-spot Mr. Chow on Saturday night (September 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old actor showed off his super buff biceps in a tight, white T-shirt and jeans as he enjoyed a night out on the town.

Earlier that night, Rob was a proud dad as he rooted on his son John at his college football game at Stanford.

See his hot selfie from the game below!