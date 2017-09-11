Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Rob Lowe Shows Off His Buff Biceps at Dinner

Rob Lowe Shows Off His Buff Biceps at Dinner

Rob Lowe looks super hot as he leaves dinner with friends at celeb hot-spot Mr. Chow on Saturday night (September 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old actor showed off his super buff biceps in a tight, white T-shirt and jeans as he enjoyed a night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Lowe

Earlier that night, Rob was a proud dad as he rooted on his son John at his college football game at Stanford.

See his hot selfie from the game below!

Go #Stanford

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Just Jared on Facebook
rob lowe shows off his buff biceps at dinner 01
rob lowe shows off his buff biceps at dinner 02
rob lowe shows off his buff biceps at dinner 03
rob lowe shows off his buff biceps at dinner 04
rob lowe shows off his buff biceps at dinner 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Rob Lowe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr