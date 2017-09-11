Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 6:38 pm

Sam Heughan & MacKenzie Mauzy Failed an Escape Room, But Still Had Fun!

Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy are enjoying their time in New York City during fashion week and they challenged themselves to an escape room with friends!

The cute couple joined Sam‘s Outlander co-star Nic Rasenti and his girlfriend Nicole Reichlin at Escape the Room NYC, but sadly they failed.

“…to be fair, we got the most difficult room 😏,” Nicole captioned the photo of the group on Instagram.

Sam is holding a “fail” sign in the pic. He commented on it, saying, “So fun. Love you guys!”

Make sure to see the photos from Sam and MacKenzie‘s rare red carpet appearance last week!

Photos: Getty
