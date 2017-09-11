Scott Disick & Madison Beer Hang Out After Rihanna's Fashion Show

Madison Beer and Scott Disick were seen out together last night.

The 18-year-old entertainer and 34-year-old were seen leaving Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma after party on Sunday evening (September 10) in New York City.

Scott had a large group with him that included Madison, model Delilah Hamlin, and more. At one point, the group encountered two New York City police officers, and Scott shook their hand.

Scott has been seen hanging out with his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner during fashion week this week.