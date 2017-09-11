Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 10:25 am

Scott Disick & Madison Beer Hang Out After Rihanna's Fashion Show

Scott Disick & Madison Beer Hang Out After Rihanna's Fashion Show

Madison Beer and Scott Disick were seen out together last night.

The 18-year-old entertainer and 34-year-old were seen leaving Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma after party on Sunday evening (September 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Scott had a large group with him that included Madison, model Delilah Hamlin, and more. At one point, the group encountered two New York City police officers, and Scott shook their hand.

Scott has been seen hanging out with his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner during fashion week this week.

Just Jared on Facebook
madison beer scott disick hang out 01
madison beer scott disick hang out 02
madison beer scott disick hang out 03
madison beer scott disick hang out 04
madison beer scott disick hang out 05
madison beer scott disick hang out 06

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: delilah hamlin, Madison Beer, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr