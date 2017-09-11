Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 11:15 am

Selena Gomez Gets to Work on Woody Allen's New Project

Selena Gomez has started work on her new project with Woody Allen!

The 25-year-old entertainer was seen speaking with the director on the set in the early morning hours on Monday (September 11) in New York City. She was also seen walking around the set that same day in a different costume.

Also on the set that day was actor Timothee Chalamet, who starred in the film Call Me by Your Name, which is getting awards season buzz.

The untitled project also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.
