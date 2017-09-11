Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 7:09 pm

Steven Tyler Wears a Dress to Charity Event with Girlfriend Aimee Preston

Steven Tyler Wears a Dress to Charity Event with Girlfriend Aimee Preston

Steven Tyler walks the carpet with his girlfriend Aimee Preston at the closing night gala held as party of 2017 Celebrity Fight Night on Sunday (September 10) in Rome, Italy.

The 69-year-old Aerosmith singer wore a white shirt-dress and it appears he had black pants on underneath the garment.

A bunch of celebs participated in a week-long event to support The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

Steven took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of the “Italian Rat Pack,” which included himself, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, and music producer David Foster.

A post shared by Steven Tyler (@iamstevent) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aimee Preston, Steven Tyler

