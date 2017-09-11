Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Debuts at Number 4!

Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” is enjoying a second straight week at number one, you may be wondering…where did “…Ready For It?” debut!?

Well, Taylor‘s latest song hit number four on the Billboard chart this week!

Both songs are off of Taylor‘s upcoming album Reputation, which will be available for purchase on November 10.

In other cool news, Cardi B‘s song “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is at number two this week, making this week’s chart the first time in almost three years that two female solo artists were at number 1 and 2. Congrats!