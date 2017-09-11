Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 5:43 pm

The Chainsmokers Apologize for Insensitive Joke About China

The Chainsmokers are apologizing after an insensitive joke was made in a video that they posted to social media to promote their show in China.

In the clip, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart were being interviewed and asked if they bring their dogs on tour.

Alex (pictured on the right) said that he would bring his dog if she was well behaved, but then added, “Well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China.” The joke was construed to be about the stereotype that Chinese people eat dogs.

The guys posted a statement on Twitter after the controversial remark went viral.

“I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces,” the statement, appearing to be from Alex, said. “We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone. Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs, please visit StopYulinForever.org.”

The Chainsmokers have a new collaboration with K-Pop group BTS on the way.
Photos: Getty
