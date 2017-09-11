Vanessa Hudgens Roots for New York Giants in Their Disappointing 2017 Season Debut!

Vanessa Hudgens attended a football kickoff party on Sunday (September 10) and must have been sorely disappointed at her team’s performance!

The 28-year-old actress, joined by actor Jerry Ferrara, visited the Booking.com football house in Jersey City, New Jersey and was rooting for the New York Giants in their 2017 season debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, the Giants did not put on a great show – they lost the game 19-3 after the offense could barely get any first downs and the defense was on the field for most of the game.

It’s still early in the season, so don’t fret Giants fans!