Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 3:30 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Roots for New York Giants in Their Disappointing 2017 Season Debut!

Vanessa Hudgens Roots for New York Giants in Their Disappointing 2017 Season Debut!

Vanessa Hudgens attended a football kickoff party on Sunday (September 10) and must have been sorely disappointed at her team’s performance!

The 28-year-old actress, joined by actor Jerry Ferrara, visited the Booking.com football house in Jersey City, New Jersey and was rooting for the New York Giants in their 2017 season debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, the Giants did not put on a great show – they lost the game 19-3 after the offense could barely get any first downs and the defense was on the field for most of the game.

It’s still early in the season, so don’t fret Giants fans!
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 01
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 02
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 03
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 04
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 05
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 06
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 07
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 08
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 09
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 10
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 11
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 12
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 13
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 14
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 15
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 16
vanessa hudgens roots for new york giants 17

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Booking.com
Posted to: Jerry Ferrera, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr