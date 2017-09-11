Zayn Malik Responds to Those Who Criticize Taylor Swift: 'She Deserves Success'

Zayn Malik was asked if he can relate to the criticism Taylor Swift receives over her music and personal life, and he offered her some really nice praise.

“To be honest with you… when it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people’s personal lives or things that’s going on in their careers, I don’t necessarily pay too much attention. I don’t pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they’re cool with me, then I base my relationship on that,” Zayn told The Fader.

“In terms of relating to it, of course I relate to things being written about us all the time. But I don’t listen to it. I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard. That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool,” he continued.

Taylor is good friends with Zayn‘s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and she recorded a song with Zayn called “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

