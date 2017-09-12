Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:46 pm

11-Year-Old Merrick Hanna Dances in Midair on 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Merrick Hanna, the 11-year-old dancer on America’s Got Talent, took his robotic dance moves to the next level during his semi-finals performance.

The young performer flew around the stage and danced while in mid-air!

“I’m a huge fan of you, Merrick… You know what I like about you? You’re a really, really fun guy and you’ve got something that’s unique,” judge Simon Cowell said while responding to the performance. “I really, really, really hope you’re in the finals next week because I know there’s more to come from you.”


