11-Year-Old Merrick Hanna Dances in Midair on 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Merrick Hanna, the 11-year-old dancer on America’s Got Talent, took his robotic dance moves to the next level during his semi-finals performance.

The young performer flew around the stage and danced while in mid-air!

“I’m a huge fan of you, Merrick… You know what I like about you? You’re a really, really fun guy and you’ve got something that’s unique,” judge Simon Cowell said while responding to the performance. “I really, really, really hope you’re in the finals next week because I know there’s more to come from you.”



Merrick Hanna: 11-Year-Old Dances Midair To “iRobot”