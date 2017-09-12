Amber Tamblyn Calls Out James Woods After He Says She's Lying

Amber Tamblyn and James Woods are now involved in a Twitter feud after she called him out for trying to pick her up when she was a teenager.

It all started after Woods criticized the movie Call Me By Your Name for featuring a young gay romance. The film’s star Armie Hammer then pointed out how he has dated teenager when he was three times her age.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16′ I said. ‘Even better’ he said,” Amber wrote in a reply to Armie.

Someone then wrote to Woods and said, “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?”

“The first is illegal. The second is a lie,” James replied.

Amber responded by sharing her text message conversation with the friend who was at the restaurant. “Since I know people love to question the integrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go,” she said.

“Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise,” Amber added.

