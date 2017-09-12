Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 6:41 pm

Andrew Garfield Promises Many Laughs in Polio Drama 'Breathe'

Andrew Garfield Promises Many Laughs in Polio Drama 'Breathe'

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy share a laugh while speaking at a press conference for their movie Breathe during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars were joined by director Andy Serkis to talk about the new film. They also stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto.

The film follows a young man’s battle with polio and while you might expect the movie to be sad, Andrew promises that there are plenty of laughs.

“I cried constantly and laughed a lot. More laughter than crying, but I cried a lot. So there was loads of laughter,” Andrew said at the press conference (via the Toronto Sun).

Make sure to see photos from the red carpet premiere the night before!
Credit: Goldber/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Photos: Getty
2017 Toronto Film Festival, Andrew Garfield, Andy Serkis, Claire Foy

