Andrew Garfield Promises Many Laughs in Polio Drama 'Breathe'

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy share a laugh while speaking at a press conference for their movie Breathe during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars were joined by director Andy Serkis to talk about the new film. They also stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto.

The film follows a young man’s battle with polio and while you might expect the movie to be sad, Andrew promises that there are plenty of laughs.

“I cried constantly and laughed a lot. More laughter than crying, but I cried a lot. So there was loads of laughter,” Andrew said at the press conference (via the Toronto Sun).

