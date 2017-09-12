Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Hopes For Her Six Children

Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017

Angelina Jolie arrives for the Women in the World summit on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The actress, director, and humanitarian spoke about her six children, who joined her at the Toronto Film Festival for her premieres this week.

“I hope they’re being raised to see the value of diversity, the value of other people. They ask the questions we’re all asking. They see what’s happening in Syria or in Myanmar and they ask why, and we’re all trying to find the same answers,” Angelina said. “I will look for all different ways to communicate about their histories and really to teach them.”

“We homeschool and I’m very very aware of their education, mostly very aware of what’s lacking. For example it’s very important to me my daughter Zahara doesn’t start learning about her history through the civil rights movement in America, that’s not how she begins to learn about herself as a young African-American,” Angelina continued. “She needs to learn about the great history of Africa and who she is…and not start with the civil rights (movement).”
