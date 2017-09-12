Apple Announces iPhone 8 & iPhone X

Apple held their annual press event on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City, where they announced the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 comes with a durable, dust resistant all-glass body, with 12MP dual-lens rear cameras optimized for augmented reality, which superimpose information onto what is seen through the camera. The iPhone 8 Plus contains a new portrait lighting feature for enhancing lighting on the face. It omes in silver, space grey and a new shade of gold.

The iPhone X, released in celebration of the iPhone’s 10th birthday, features all-glass design, a larger battery, no home button, a 12MP dual-lens camera optimized for augmented reality, facial recognition technology called FaceID for securing the device, custom emoji called “animoji” that reflect the phone user’s expressions using 3D front-facing camera technology.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X are also capable of wireless charging with a charging mat.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 8, which will go for $699 ($799 for the iPhone 8 Plus) begin on September 15, and the phone will be available on September 22. iOS 11 arrives on September 19.

The iPhone X will be made available to pre-order on October 27 and ships starting on November 3. It will be $999 for the 64GB version, and the 256GB version will cost $1,149.