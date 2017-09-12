Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up for Zadig & Voltaire NYFW Show

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross looked picture-perfect at the Zadig & Voltaire show!

The 32-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor snapped some pics at the event during New York Fashion Week at Cedar Lake on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Ashlee wore head-to-toe white with a decorative clutch, while Evan rocked a black and white striped shirt and long black coat.

They were joined by Nina Agdal – sporting a leather jacket and carrying her pup Daisy as her date – as well as models Brandon Thomas Lee and Luka Sabba.

The day before, Ashlee and Evan were presented with the Universal Smile Award by his sister Tracee Ellis Ross at Operation Smile’s 2017 Los Angeles Smile Gala held at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif.

Also in attendance were This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Avatar‘s Joel David Moore, JoJo, and more.

The evening featured performances by America’s Got Talent semifinalist Yoli Mayor and Michael Jackson‘s nephew Austin Brown, who performed an acoustic rendition of his single “Smile.” Austin and Evan then surprised the crowd with a duet of Eric Clapton‘s “Change The World,” before World of Dance winners Les Twins closed the night a with a show-stopping dance routine.

25+ pictures inside of Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and more at the events…