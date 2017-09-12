Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 6:20 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up for Zadig & Voltaire NYFW Show

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up for Zadig & Voltaire NYFW Show

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross looked picture-perfect at the Zadig & Voltaire show!

The 32-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor snapped some pics at the event during New York Fashion Week at Cedar Lake on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Ashlee wore head-to-toe white with a decorative clutch, while Evan rocked a black and white striped shirt and long black coat.

They were joined by Nina Agdal – sporting a leather jacket and carrying her pup Daisy as her date – as well as models Brandon Thomas Lee and Luka Sabba.

The day before, Ashlee and Evan were presented with the Universal Smile Award by his sister Tracee Ellis Ross at Operation Smile’s 2017 Los Angeles Smile Gala held at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif.

Also in attendance were This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Avatar‘s Joel David Moore, JoJo, and more.

The evening featured performances by America’s Got Talent semifinalist Yoli Mayor and Michael Jackson‘s nephew Austin Brown, who performed an acoustic rendition of his single “Smile.” Austin and Evan then surprised the crowd with a duet of Eric Clapton‘s “Change The World,” before World of Dance winners Les Twins closed the night a with a show-stopping dance routine.

25+ pictures inside of Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and more at the events…

Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 01
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 02
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 03
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 04
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 05
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 06
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 07
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 08
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 09
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 10
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 11
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 12
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 13
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 14
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 15
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 16
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 17
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 18
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 19
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 20
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 21
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 22
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 23
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 24
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 25
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 26
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 27
ashlee simpson and evan ross couple up for nyfw zadig voltaire nyfw show 28

Photos: Getty, Operation Smile
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Ashlee Simpson, Celebrity Pets, Evan Ross, Nina Agdal, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr