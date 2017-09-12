Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:27 pm

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Son Dimitri Wore the Cutest T-Shirt!

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Son Dimitri Wore the Cutest T-Shirt!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dressed their son That ‘70s Show t-shirt and it is the cutest thing!

The 39-year-old actor posted a photo of his son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, who will turn one year old on November 30, wearing a shirt featuring Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. Ashton and Mila played those characters on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. So cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashton Kutcher

“Yes,this Is my son’s outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever,” Ashton posted on his Instagram. See the photo below!

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Celebrity Babies, Dimitri Kutcher, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr
  • Rizzo

    Too cute!

  • Rizzo

    Too cute!