Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Son Dimitri Wore the Cutest T-Shirt!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dressed their son That ‘70s Show t-shirt and it is the cutest thing!

The 39-year-old actor posted a photo of his son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, who will turn one year old on November 30, wearing a shirt featuring Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. Ashton and Mila played those characters on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. So cute!

“Yes,this Is my son’s outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever,” Ashton posted on his Instagram. See the photo below!