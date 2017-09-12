Ben Affleck Gives Lindsay Shookus an After-Work Smooch

Ben Affleck gave his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus a sweet kiss while out and about in the Big Apple!

The 45-year-old Live by Night actor and the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer met up after she finished work on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben planted a kiss on her cheek in a rare PDA moment before they headed home.

He was also seen munching on an apple as he walked around and signed an autograph for a fan.

The night before, the couple stepped out for a dinner date. They have been spotted on dates in both LA and NYC over the past few weeks.

Late last month, Ben took his kids to a Sunday church service with his ex Jennifer Garner.

10+ pictures inside of Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus showing some PDA…