Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:03 am

Ben Affleck Gives Lindsay Shookus an After-Work Smooch

Ben Affleck Gives Lindsay Shookus an After-Work Smooch

Ben Affleck gave his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus a sweet kiss while out and about in the Big Apple!

The 45-year-old Live by Night actor and the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live producer met up after she finished work on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Ben planted a kiss on her cheek in a rare PDA moment before they headed home.

He was also seen munching on an apple as he walked around and signed an autograph for a fan.

The night before, the couple stepped out for a dinner date. They have been spotted on dates in both LA and NYC over the past few weeks.

Late last month, Ben took his kids to a Sunday church service with his ex Jennifer Garner.

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

