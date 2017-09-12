Beyonce Gives a Powerful Speech During 'Hand in Hand' Telethon (Video)

Beyonce was not present in the live studio for the Hand in Hand telethon, but she sent a taped video message in which she gave a powerful speech.

The 36-year-old entertainer, whose hometown of Houston was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, gave a plea for viewers to donate to hurricane relief.

“During a time where it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes,” Beyonce said in the message.

“Natural disasters don’t discriminate,” she added. “They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together. Seeing everyone of different racial, social and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive, restored my faith in humanity.”

Watch the video below.