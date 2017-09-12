Tue, 12 September 2017 at 4:36 pm
Bobbi Kristina Brown's Estate Joins Forces With Bobby Brown to Stop Biopic From Airing
- Bobbi Kristina‘s estate is joining forces with Bobby Brown to stop TV One from airing a Bobbi biopic – TMZ
- Grace VanderWaal posts a makeup-free selfie and says “I’m just like you” – Just Jared Jr
- Are Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus apartment hunting? – Lainey Gossip
- Hollywood stars are torching James Woods for his critical tweet about Call Me By My Name – TooFab
- Khalid reveals how “1-800-273-8255″ inspired him to switch up his music – MTV
- Here’s what all 40 shades of Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty really look like – PopSugar
Posted to: Bobbi Kristina Brown, Newsies
