Bruno Mars to Air First Television Concert Special in November!

Bruno Mars has exciting news for his fans – his first-ever primetime television concert special is airing this November!

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will air on CBS on Wednesday, November 29 at 10pm ET/PT. The concert was filmed at the Apollo Theater in New York City and Bruno kicks off the show by performing on the iconic theater’s marquee.

“For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” said Ben Winston, who, alongside Mars, serves as executive producer. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

Make sure to tune in for the special later this fall!