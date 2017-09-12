Carey Mulligan Attends TIFF Premiere After Welcoming Second Child!
Carey Mulligan hits the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Mudbound during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) in Toronto, Canada.
The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated actress recently welcomed her second child with husband Marcus Mumford!
Carey was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Garrett Hedlund and Mary J. Blige.
The night before, Carey, Garrett, Mary, and the film’s stars Jason Clarke and Jason Mitchell were all at a cast dinner hosted by Variety and Netflix.
FYI: Carey is wearing a Chanel dress at the premiere. She is wearing Chanel at the dinner as well. Mary is wearing a Gucci dress at the premiere. Garrett is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo suit at the dinner.
