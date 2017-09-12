Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 1:56 pm

Carey Mulligan Welcomes Second Child with Marcus Mumford! (Report)

Carey Mulligan has reportedly given birth to her second child with Marcus Mumford!

The 32-year-old actress was in Toronto for the Toronto Film Festival for her movie Mudbound this week and it was revealed that she’s given birth, Us Weekly reports. The couple never officially confirmed their pregnancy but she was spotted with a baby bump back in June.

The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

We’ve reached out to reps for confirmation – stay tuned.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
