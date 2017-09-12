Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Explicit Twitter Scandal
Hours ago, it was discovered that Ted Cruz‘s Twitter account had “liked” a tweet containing very explicit material.
So far, there has been no explanation by the conservative junior United States Senator from Texas, who also ran for President of the United States in 2016.
As soon as the “like” was discovered, Twitter users began crafting memes and responses. Celebs including Kathy Griffin, Billy Eichner, Ellen Page, and more took to Twitter to tweet about the incident.
Thank you. @tedcruz
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 12, 2017
.@tedcruz Try Tumblr, dear.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz's staff reported Ted Cruz to Twitter?#BusTED https://t.co/Qej322ubUg
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz will say he got hacked, but… pic.twitter.com/VL3nAKOTc2
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz excuse tomorrow
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017
Is Ted Cruz cranking his hog to porno on 9/11 more or less weird than a person who looks up to see what Ted Cruz "likes" on Twitter on 9/11?
— Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) September 12, 2017
Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017
Ted Cruz/Ron Jeremy 2020
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 12, 2017
.@tedcruz should probs get more attention 4 spending his career discriminating against lgbtq/women/poc than liking a porn vid. #justathought
— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) September 12, 2017
Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017
The only thing surprising to me about the porn video Ted Cruz liked is it's nowhere near freaky enough for a man as tightly wound as him.
— Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 12, 2017