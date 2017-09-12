Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 8:44 am

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Explicit Twitter Scandal

Hours ago, it was discovered that Ted Cruz‘s Twitter account had “liked” a tweet containing very explicit material.

So far, there has been no explanation by the conservative junior United States Senator from Texas, who also ran for President of the United States in 2016.

As soon as the “like” was discovered, Twitter users began crafting memes and responses. Celebs including Kathy Griffin, Billy Eichner, Ellen Page, and more took to Twitter to tweet about the incident.

Check out some of the tweets from celebrities below…

