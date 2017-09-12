Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 12:34 am

Chris Pratt is All Business While Arriving at Early Meeting

Chris Pratt looked sharp while kicking off his week with an early morning business meeting!

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor made a cool entrance on Monday (September 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

He rocked a dark blue collard shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and dark shades.

Last week, Chris showed off his muscles while hitting the gym for a workout.

Chris and his wife Anna Faris recently announced that they are splitting up.

Following the separation, Anna revealed that she didn’t consider Chris to be her best friend, and that she doesn’t believe one’s mate should be their best friend.
