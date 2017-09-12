Christian Bale Opens Up About Weight Gain For Dick Cheney Role

Christian Bale has been showing off his heavier frame during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 43-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of his upcoming film Hostiles on Monday (September 11) at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

He was joined by his wife Sibi Blazic as well as his co-stars Rosamund Pike, Jonathan Majors, Wes Studi and Scott Cooper.

While making a stop at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T earlier in the day, Christian opened up about his heavier figure, which is for his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney in an upcoming film.

“I’m just eating a lot of pies,” Christian said of how he’s gaining weight for the film.

Check out all that Christian had to say in the video below…