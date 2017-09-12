Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Look Hot Together at DuJour Magazine Party!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrate fashion week as one stylish pair!

The married power couple, who will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year, co-hosted the DuJour Magazine party during New York Fashion Week on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

The couple both wore chic black ensembles and posed for photographs together throughout the event, as well as taking photos with Rande‘s brother, Scott.

Cindy and Rande also attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on Saturday night (September 9).