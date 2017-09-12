Dave Franco Joined By Alison Brie & James Franco at 'Disaster Artist' Premiere

Dave and James Franco are premiering their star studded film at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The brothers were joined by their co-star and Dave‘s wife Alison Brie at the premiere of Disaster Artist on Monday night (September 11) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

They were also joined by their other co-stars Ari Graynor, Paul Scheer and Greg Sestero.

The film is a look behind-the-scenes of the making of Tommy Wiseau‘s 2003 film The Room.

The cast also features Zac Efron, Kate Upton, Zoey Deutch, Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell and Bryan Cranston.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film!

Disaster Artist is set to hit theaters on December 8th.