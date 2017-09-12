Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:03 pm

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Compared to Adele by Simon Cowell During 'AGT' Semi-Finals (Video)

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Compared to Adele by Simon Cowell During 'AGT' Semi-Finals (Video)

Mandy Harvey wowed the judges while singing an original song titled “Release Me” during the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent!

The singer, who went deaf while studying music in college a few years ago and learned to sing again, did sign language during the performance as well.

“The vocal, the song, the delivery the performance is about as good as I’ve ever seen on one of these shows. It was honestly breathtaking,” Simon Cowell told his golden buzzer selection. “This reminds me of the first time I ever heard Adele sing. I thought, ‘This girl’s going to be amazing.’”


Mandy Harvey: Deaf Singer Moves Crowds With Original Song
Photos: NBC
