Demi Moore Joins Her Daughters at alice + olivia NYFW Show!

Demi Moore poses for a photo with her daughter Scout Willis while attending the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

The 54-year-old actress’ daughter Tallulah Willis also was in attendance and they all met up with designer Stacey Bendet.

Some of the other stars who were at the show included Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, Victoria Justice, India de Beaufort, social star Eva Gutowski, and Disney Channel stars Skai Jackson and Landry Bender.

“coffee with the gals,” Tallulah captioned the below Instagram pic from the show.