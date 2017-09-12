Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 7:17 pm

Derek & Hannah Jeter Hold Hands During NYC Date Night!

Derek & Hannah Jeter Hold Hands During NYC Date Night!

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah hold hands after grabbing dinner at Carbone restaurant on Monday night (September 11) in New York City.

The 27-year-old model gave birth to the couple’s first child three weeks ago!

Hannah, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to urge people to donate to support the region after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

“We can’t let our islands be forgotten. We have to bring attention to them now. We need help,” Hannah said in the video.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
