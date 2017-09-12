Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 5:10 pm

Ellen Page Gives Girlfriend Emma Portner a Kiss at TIFF!

Ellen Page Gives Girlfriend Emma Portner a Kiss at TIFF!

Ellen Page gives her girlfriend Emma Portner a cute kiss on the check while attending a party to celebrate her movie My Days of Mercy on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The 30-year-old actress’ co-star Kate Mara was there with her husband Jamie Bell. The event was held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and hosted by Grey Goose Vodka and Soho House.

My Days of Mercy is about the “daughter of a man on death row who falls in love with a woman on the opposing side of her family’s political cause.”
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 01
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 02
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 03
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 04
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 05
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 06
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 07
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 08
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 09
ellen page gives girlfriend emma portner a kiss at tiff 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Ellen Page, Emma Portner, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr