Ellen Page Gives Girlfriend Emma Portner a Kiss at TIFF!

Ellen Page gives her girlfriend Emma Portner a cute kiss on the check while attending a party to celebrate her movie My Days of Mercy on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The 30-year-old actress’ co-star Kate Mara was there with her husband Jamie Bell. The event was held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and hosted by Grey Goose Vodka and Soho House.

My Days of Mercy is about the “daughter of a man on death row who falls in love with a woman on the opposing side of her family’s political cause.”