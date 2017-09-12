Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 1:15 pm

Eric Trump & Wife Lara Welcome Son Eric Luke Trump

Eric Trump & Wife Lara Welcome Son Eric Luke Trump

Eric Trump and his wife Lara have welcomed their first child together.

The pair welcomed their son on Tuesday (September 12) and named him Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, he announced on Twitter.

“.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric “Luke” Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric tweeted, along with a photo of his newborn baby.

Luke is now Donald Trump‘s ninth grandchild. If you didn’t know, Eric is one of Donald Trump‘s sons.

Congratulations to Eric and Lara on the birth of their baby boy.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Eric Trump, Eric Trump Jr, Lara Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr