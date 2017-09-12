Eric Trump & Wife Lara Welcome Son Eric Luke Trump

Eric Trump and his wife Lara have welcomed their first child together.

The pair welcomed their son on Tuesday (September 12) and named him Eric ‘Luke’ Trump, he announced on Twitter.

“.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric “Luke” Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric tweeted, along with a photo of his newborn baby.

Luke is now Donald Trump‘s ninth grandchild. If you didn’t know, Eric is one of Donald Trump‘s sons.

Congratulations to Eric and Lara on the birth of their baby boy.