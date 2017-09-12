Fergie & Nicki Minaj Let the Camera Roll in Fierce 'You Already Know' Music Video - Watch Now!

Life’s a movie for Fergie and Nicki Minaj!

The 42-year-old Double Dutchess entertainer enlisted the 34-year-old superstar “No Frauds” rapper for her latest single “You Already Know,” and the music video for the tag-team track just dropped on Tuesday (September 12).

The stylish black and white clip sees Fergie and Nicki rocking various edgy ensembles, looking sexy while posing and drawing with chalk on the walls.

Fergie‘s new album Double Dutchess will be released on September 22, along with a visual experience called Seeing Double.

Watch the video for “You Already Know” below!