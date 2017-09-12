Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 1:14 am

Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas Bring 'Darkest Hour' to TIFF 2017

Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas Bring 'Darkest Hour' to TIFF 2017

Gary Oldman suited up for the latest 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere!

The 59-year-old actor and his girlfriend Gisele Schmidt stepped out at the premiere of his upcoming film Darkest Hour on Monday (September 11) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

He was also joined by his co-stars Stephen Dillane and Kristin Scott Thomas.

The film follows Winston Churchill as he must decided between creating a peace treaty with Nazi Germany or standing firm to fight for liberty and freedom.

Darkest Hour is set to premiere November 22nd.

Also pictured: The cast attending a press conference for the film earlier in the day.
