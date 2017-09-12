George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reunite at Hand in Hand Benefit

George Clooney and Julia Roberts pose for a photo while sitting in the phone bank at Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The longtime friends worked together in the Ocean’s movies and last year’s Money Monster. They spoke together during the telethon to help raise money for people affected by Harvey and Irma.

Other stars that answered phones in the Los Angeles studio included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Cher, Billy Crystal, Barbra Streisand, Sofia Vergara, Maria Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

15+ pictures inside of celebs attending the telethon…