Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:04 pm

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler shows off his shirtless body while strolling on the beach this week in Malibu, Calif.

The 47-year-old actor was seen with a woman who appeared to possibly be his on-again, off-again girlfriend Morgan Brown as they enjoyed the last days of summer together.

The last time we have Gerard and Morgan photographed together was back in July, when they were on vacation together in Mexico.

Check out the latest photos of Gerard Butler below…
  • AJ

    I have no words except GB looks so hot here! Great beach photo comeback GB! Looking mighty mighty fine!

  • Maggie P.U.

    Told ya….And as usual per her MO poses and to small kini… He is back to looking unhappy…yet. Predictable. She is a bit behind on things…but she definitely is doing what she does best