Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Benefit - Celebrity Lineup Revealed

The full list of celebrities participating in tonight’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief has been revealed.

The benefit is a one hour special which was co-organized by Scooter Braun and Houston based rapped Bun B. Celebrities will make appearances, send messages of support, and give performances.

“Whether they lost people or they lost homes, or whatever it may be, if you can do something, you should,” Scooter said in a statement. “My hope is that, with this, we inspire people in our industry and in other industries to do something also. During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity. … This is bigger than Texas, this is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in that idea that we all signed up for, that when things get tough, we stick together.”

The telecast will begin at 8pm ET, and will air across multiple stations including ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeartMedia, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One. The following charities will receive support from the money raised: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.

Click inside to see who is participating in the event…

Celebrity Volunteers

Malin Ackerman

Trace Adkins

Jason Alexander

Lily Aldridge

Anthony Anderson

Beyoncé

Black Eyed Peas

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Dierks Bentley

Bobby Bones

Julie Bowen

Wayne Brady

Connie Britton

Sterling K. Brown

Luke Bryan

Steve Buscemi

George Clooney

Andy Cohen

Stephen Colbert

Sean “Diddy” Combs

David Copperfield

Chace Crawford

Terry Crews

Billy Crystal

Ellen DeGeneres

Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCpario

Old Dominion

Drake

Hilary Duff

Jourdan Dunn

Brett Eldridge

Charles Esten

Jimmy Fallon

Rascal Flatts

Luis Fonsi

Jamie Foxx

Richard Gere

Josh Gad

Eddie George

Selena Gomez

Amy Grant

Pastor John Gray

Josh Groban

Savannah Guthrie

Tom Hanks

Marcia Gay Harden

Angie Harmon

Taraji P. Henson

Faith Hill

Kate Hudson

Dwayne Johnson

Joe Jonas

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Tori Kelly

DJ Khaled

Nicole Kidman

Gayle King

Karlie Kloss

Karolina Kurkova

Matt Lauer

Jay Leno

Zion & Lennox

Kings of Leon

Jared Leto

Eva Longoria

Matthew McConaughey

Eric McCormack

Tim McGraw

Nicki Minaj

Kim Moore

Tracy Morgan

Lupita Nyong’o

Norah O’Donnell

Gerardo Ortiz

Brothers Osborne

Brad Paisley

Chris Paul

Jon Pardi

Tyler Perry

Dennis Quaid

Questlove

Jeremy Renner

Julia Roberts

Robin Roberts

Ray Romano

Kelly Rowland

Adam Sandler

Ryan Seacrest

Dan + Shay

Blake Shelton

Maria Shriver

Michael W. Smith

Will Smith

David Spade

Gwen Stefani

Michael Strahan

George Strait

Barbra Streisand

PK Subban

Cole Swindell

Wanda Sykes

Miles Teller

T.I.

Timbaland

Chris Tomlin

Sofia Vergara

Kerry Washington

Marlon Wayans

Bruce Willis

Chandra Wilson

Charlie Wilson

Oprah Winfrey

Cece Winans

Rita Wilson

Reese Witherspoon

Chris Young