Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Benefit - Celebrity Lineup Revealed
The full list of celebrities participating in tonight’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief has been revealed.
The benefit is a one hour special which was co-organized by Scooter Braun and Houston based rapped Bun B. Celebrities will make appearances, send messages of support, and give performances.
“Whether they lost people or they lost homes, or whatever it may be, if you can do something, you should,” Scooter said in a statement. “My hope is that, with this, we inspire people in our industry and in other industries to do something also. During this time, when there’s so much division, we need to fight back with action and unity. … This is bigger than Texas, this is bigger than Florida. We want to come together as a nation and believe in that idea that we all signed up for, that when things get tough, we stick together.”
The telecast will begin at 8pm ET, and will air across multiple stations including ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeartMedia, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One. The following charities will receive support from the money raised: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.
Click inside to see who is participating in the event…
Celebrity Volunteers
