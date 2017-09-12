Heidi Klum Kicks Off Halloween Celebrations Early!

Heidi Klum, AKA the Queen of Halloween, is beginning her holiday preparations a little early!

The 44-year-old model and television personality was spotted heading out of Party City with lots of goodies on Monday afternoon (September 11) in Los Angeles.

Heidi could be seen carrying a massive bundle of balloons along with several bags packed with decorations.

Heidi, who is known for her extravagant Halloween costumes, has already begun preparations on this year’s creation.

She took to her Instagram to give the first glimpse at her costume, which involved getting molds made of her arms and teeth.

“Ok Halloween….lets get this party started. What am i going to be?” Heidi wrote.