'It' Director Would Love Jessica Chastain to Play Adult Beverly!

Jessica Chastain is a huge fan of the new horror movie It and if the stars align, she might get to play adult Beverly in the sequel!

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress worked with It director Andy Muschietti on his movie Mama a few years ago.

When Variety mentioned to Andy that Jessica looks like young Beverly actress Sophia Lillis, he said, “I don’t know, does she? [Laughs] Jessi is an amazing actress and very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly.”

“She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen,” he added. “There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I’m playing with, but it’s a bit too premature to say those names right now.”

We think Jessica would be the perfect choice for adult Beverly!