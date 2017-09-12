J.J. Abrams to Direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX' After Colin Trevorrow's Exit

J.J. Abrams is returning to the Star Wars universe!

The director, who took on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is was just announced as the director of the upcoming film in the franchise after Colin Trevorrow exited the production earlier this month. J.J. will also write the new movie.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

J.J. was considered a front-runner for the job when Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson turned down the opportunity to direct Episode IX.

The Force Awakens grossed 2.06 billion worldwide and is the third highest grossing film of all time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, with Episode IX expected for release on May 24, 2019.