Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 4:16 pm

James Franco & Emma Roberts Support Coach's NYFW Show!

James Franco & Emma Roberts Support Coach's NYFW Show!

James Franco and Emma Roberts pose for photos while attending the Coach fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 12) at Pier 36 in New York City.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Sabrina Carpenter, Kiersey Clemons, Charli XCX, and Kacy Hill.

Both James and Emma are back in the Big Apple for fashion week after trips to Toronto for TIFF!

James had the premiere of his upcoming movie The Disaster Artist while Emma was there to promote her film Who Are We Now.
Just Jared on Facebook
coach new york fashion week show 01
coach new york fashion week show 02
coach new york fashion week show 03
coach new york fashion week show 04
coach new york fashion week show 05
coach new york fashion week show 06
coach new york fashion week show 07
coach new york fashion week show 08
coach new york fashion week show 09
coach new york fashion week show 10
coach new york fashion week show 11
coach new york fashion week show 12
coach new york fashion week show 13
coach new york fashion week show 14
coach new york fashion week show 15
coach new york fashion week show 16
coach new york fashion week show 17
coach new york fashion week show 18
coach ntfw 01
coach ntfw 02
coach ntfw 03
coach ntfw 04
coach ntfw 05
coach ntfw 06
coach ntfw 07
coach ntfw 08
coach ntfw 09
coach ntfw 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, James Franco, Kacy Hill, Kiersey Clemons, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr