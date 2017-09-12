Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:59 pm

Jason George Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff Show

Jason George Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Firefighter Spinoff Show

Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on Grey’s Anatomy, has joined the cast of the Grey’s firefighter spinoff series!

Don’t fret just yet Grey’s Anatomy fans – Jason will still appear as a series regular on season 14 of the show, and when production starts up for the new series, he will focus his efforts there, THR reports. They also make note that it does not mean he won’t still appear on Grey’s Anatomy as well once the spinoff kicks off.

Not much is known about the upcoming firefighter series, which will also star Jaina Lee Ortiz.
