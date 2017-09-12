Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Gush About Each Other in New Interview!

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, are in the middle of their press tour for mother!, and they spoke about what makes each other great in a new interview.

“I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness [make him great,]” Jennifer told ET. “He’s just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual.”

The publication also asked Darren about Jennifer, and he responded, “Well, I don’t know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water. I have no idea, but she’s, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent.”

mother! hits theaters this Friday.