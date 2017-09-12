Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:33 am

Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Gush About Each Other in New Interview!

Jennifer Lawrence & Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Gush About Each Other in New Interview!

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, are in the middle of their press tour for mother!, and they spoke about what makes each other great in a new interview.

“I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness [make him great,]” Jennifer told ET. “He’s just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual.”

The publication also asked Darren about Jennifer, and he responded, “Well, I don’t know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water. I have no idea, but she’s, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent.”

mother! hits theaters this Friday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr